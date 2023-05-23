Peter Amewu spotted among Alan’s entourage at the late Kumawu MP’s funeral

General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

The Minister for Railways Development, Mr. John Peter Amewu was last Saturday spotted among the entourage of New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer aspirant, John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten at the funeral of the late Member of Parliament(MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoah



It is not clear if it was just a mere coincidence or it is a subtle endorsement of the candidature of the former Minister of Trade and Industry in the NPP Flagbearer race.



Mr. Amewu who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe in the Oti Region has kept his preferred candidate under wraps despite reports linking him to Alan Kyeremanten in 2008 and 2012.



But he was seen in videos circulating on various social media platforms walking side by side with Alan Kyeremanten who arrived at the funeral grounds to cheers.



Mr Amewu joins the league of appointees who have openly declared their support for the candidature of Alan if it is confirmed he has not defected to the camp of any of the aspirants.



It would be recalled that Deputy Finance Minister, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare was the first to have openly supported Alan in the Akufo-Addo’s government.



Earlier this month, she joined a Health Walked for New Patriotic Party(NPP) flagbearer aspirant to the shock of many.



Looking sporty, the trained Chartered Accountant was seen smiling heartedly as they walked through the Principal Streets of Accra to raise support for the aspirant in the exercise dubbed “‘Aduru Wo So Health Walk”