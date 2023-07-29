Peru reaffirms its bilateral relationship with Ghana on its 202nd Independence Day celebrations in Accra

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

The Republic of Peru has reiterated its commitment to affirm the bilateral relationship it has shared with Ghana over the past few decades. On its 202nd Independence Day anniversary celebration in Accra, the two countries echoed the fruitful relationship they have shared all these years and the mutual benefits it has brought to its people.



Speaking at the elegant ceremony to mark the occasion, the Peruvian Ambassador to Ghana, Abel Antonio Cardenas Tuppia, said: “I will like to begin by telling you how grateful I am for this occasion which marks the 202nd celebration of independence of my country Peru, as well as 36 years of diplomatic relations with Ghana.



This represents a good opportunity to reaffirm the democratic values shared between Peru and Ghana, not just as part of our internal politics in our countries, but also our foreign policies. These common values are the basis of the friendship and good relations between our two countries.”



Ambassador Tuppia also stressed on the importance of democracy and the respect for the rule of law among both countries. He said: “The defence of democracy, the promotion of human rights and the protection of the environment which constitute the basis of the international system’s peaceful way of living, are three main areas we both share mutual interest in”.



Speaking on behalf of the government of Ghana, Henry Krapa, the Deputy Minister for Energy extended the country’s best wishes to the people of Peru on this milestone anniversary.



He said: “As you know, Ghana and Peru share very strong bonds of friendship and cooperation; and we have done so at both bilateral and multilateral levels. Relations between our two countries, which date back to 1987 have been taken to new heights with the establishment of the Embassy of Peru in Ghana on 1st October 2014”.



“Our bilateral relations over the past 36 years have been anchored on common values and mutual respect, together with our commitment to democracy, good and accountable governance, rule of law and respect for human rights; and our people, both here in Ghana and in Peru, expect nothing less than a continued deepening of this friendship, which we so beautifully share.”



The Minister also announced a partnership between Ghana and Peru to establish a Spanish Section at the Department of Languages at the University of Ghana, Legon.



“And I am happy to announce that the proposed institutional collaboration between the Spanish Section of the Department of Modern Languages at the University of Ghana and Peru will soon materialise. This development is a further testament of our recognition together, of the importance of cooperation in education and human capacity development, and my hope is that several other proposed partnerships will be implemented for our mutual benefit”, he said.