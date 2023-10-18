Permit your partners to examine your breast to detect cancer earlier - Dunkwahene to women

Health News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



In order to help with the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, Okoforubour Obeng Nuako III, Dunkwahene in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region has urged women to allow their lovers to fondle and suck their breasts to avoid the spread of breast cancer.



Men should take pleasure in helping to prevent the disease in their relationships, marriage and friendships.



In an interview with GhanaWeb on the need to advocate and educate the populace about the dangers of breast cancer, the chief stated that it is imperative for women to do routine checkups and screens to help prevent the disease.



"We men have a role to play in detecting the disease early because we fondle and suck breasts every day. I urge all to tell their partners to suck and fondle the breast so that if they experience anything unusual while sucking it, it can be reported and treated early," he said.



Additionally, he appealed to women to allow their husbands to touch and suck their breasts adding that "If you're a man and you don't like sucking breasts, start doing it right away for your woman’s health’.





He called on the youth, especially businesswomen to regularly visit the hospital or take advantage of breast screening activities to get themselves checked



The chief further expressed disappointment in many market women who are solely focused on selling their goods in the market and hardly find time for this crucial health check.



He told them to change their attitudes and contribute to the prevention of breast cancer among the citizenry.