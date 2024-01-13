‘Perfect’ TB Joshua was ‘very vulnerable, very afraid of the truth’ – Daughter

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Ajoke, a biological daughter of the late Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun Johsua has opened up about confronting her father openly over sexual infractions and other crimes he was committing against young ladies in the church.



Ajoke, who has ditched her surname Joshua has also taken a new name according to a BBC report on the alleged crimes TB Joshua committed over two decades.



The film, titled ‘DISCIPLES: The cult of TB Joshua’ is a three-part series released earlier this week. Ajoke was one of the key interviewees who spoke extensively about physical, sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of the famous televangelist.



She recounted being assaulted with belts, chains until she was virtually crippled when she dared to question her father’s sexcapades openly.



“He was trying so hard to stop people from listening to me, he just felt threatened by the fact that I knew things that was happening,” she stated.



Other disciples, members of the preacher’s inner circle confirmed that Ajoke was bold enough to confront him in front of his disciples, “I see her as a hero,” one of them said.



But Ajoke held that her father knew his crimes will one day come to light and that beyond the façade of doing the Lord’s work, he lived in fear of being found out.



“He created an image of an untouchable, perfect being but I was looking through those things. I was seeing a man that was very vulnerable, that was very afraid of the truth.



“He was very afraid that someone would speak up, make him answer to those things that he had done. Everything was a keg of gunpowder and it could have gone off in one moment,” she stressed.



About the late TB Johsua



Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T. B. Joshua, was a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist.



He was the leader and founder of SCOAN, one of the continent's leading megachurches that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos. Born on June 12, 1963, in Ondo, Nigeria, Joshua died on June 5, 2021, at his base in Lagos, Nigeria.



