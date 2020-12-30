Politics of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

People have started lobbying to replace Akufo-Addo in 2024 – Sammi Awuku

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

NPP’s National Organizer, Sammi Awuku has disclosed that some leading members of the party have started lobbying for the party’s flagbearership position in 2024.



Sammi Awuku who finds the development as normal said he has already started receiving calls from people expressing interest in becoming the next New Patriotic Party presidential candidate when the current one (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) is yet to be sworn in for his second term in office.



“It’s normal, you have people calling you and saying National Organizer I’m looking at things this way. Even me I don’t know my fate. I think this process won’t be until 2023. I don’t think it has started too early, it’s normal.” He stated in an interview with JoyNews.



According to Sammi Awuku, candidates will be chosen based on their ability to retain the presidential seat for the party.



“I believe not all of us will get the opportunity to be Commander-in-Chief or President of our Republic. It is about electability, it’s about winnability.” He said.



Names such as Vice President Dr. Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen have emerged as strong candidates to succeed Nana Akufo-Addo.



Meanwhile, the inauguration of President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will take place in the precinct of Parliament on Monday, January 7, 2021.



The decision to move the inauguration from the Black Star Square follows an appeal by Parliament on November 3, 2020, to have subsequent swearing-in of presidents done in and before parliament.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.