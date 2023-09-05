Pentecost youth advised to engage in regular physical exercise

Religion of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Youth Ministry in Nyamenlekwagyina District of the Church of Pentecost in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, held a keep fit exercise for its youth members.



The exercise was aimed at creating awareness of the benefits of exercise for the youth in the church.



The three-hour exercise started at Aiyinasi Nyamebekyere and ended at Kanokware. It was fully attended and was very successful.



Addressing the participants at the forecourt of the Kanokware church building, the newly appointed district youth leader of Nyamenlekwagyina district of the Church of Pentecost, Daniel Kaku, commended the youth in the church for devoting their precious time to partake in the keep fit exercise.



He also commended the various local youth ministry executives in Nyamebekyere, Kanokware, and New Sanfo zones for organising their members to fully participate in the exercise.



He charged the youth in the church to engage in regular physical exercise so they would remain healthy at all times.



He cautioned them against bad eating habits such as excessive intake of fatty foods, and sugar, which are likely to endanger their health.



He also urged them not to eat heavy food such as fufu and banku during the evening and night.



"Exercise is very important to our health. I encourage everyone to continue exercising because the more you exercise the healthier you become", he said.



"I will appeal to you to stop eating fufu and banku in the evening, it is not if you want to eat fufu, eat it early, especially around 4 pm, and remember to eat fruits. Physical exercise is very important because if you not well there is no way you can serve God. We need to be physically and spiritually strong", he added.



He, therefore said people who engage in physical exercise have sound minds apart from staying healthy to contribute towards the development of the church.



The youth leader went ahead to say that the keep fit exercise would be extended to other zones in the district.



He seized the opportunity to urge the youth of the church to involve themselves in youth activity for the betterment of the church's growth.