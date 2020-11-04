General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

Pentecost University to induct new Vice-Chancellor, outdoor new brand

The new Vice-Chancellor of Pentecost University, Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua

Pentecost University is ready to induct into office a new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua on Saturday, November 7, 2020.



The university is also ready to outdoor its new brand identity on the same day.



Prof Agyapong-Kodua, a UK-based Ghanaian academic and a pastor of the Church of Pentecost was appointed Vice-Chancellor at the June 2020 General Council Meeting of the Church of Pentecost.



He shall therefore be inducted in line with the spirit of University practices.



An Investiture Committee chaired by Pro V-C, Prof. Bosiako Omane-Antwi has undertaken a series of activities leading to the ceremony.



Commenting on the preparations so far, Aps. Christian Tsekpoe who chairs the Investiture Sub- Committee expressed satisfaction in the work done so far.



"The expectations on this ceremony are high but the committee members have put in their best so far to exceed it," Aps. Dr. Tsekpoe said.



He added that "it is not over until it is, so we will not rest until the ceremony comes out successfully."



The ceremony will mark the beginning of the office of Rev. Prof. Kodua as the new Chief Executive of the University.



It will be witnessed by high-profile guests in academia, the diplomatic community, and the Church of Pentecost and will take place in the James McKeown Auditorium on campus.



Prof. Agyapong-Kodua is a pastor and a Chartered Engineer.



He obtained Masters and PhD in Engineering at the Wolfson School of Engineering at the University of Loughborough in the UK.



He comes to Pentecost University with a wealth of knowledge from both industry and academia, having consulted for high profile brands such as Ford, IBM, and the UK government.



On the other hand, the University will be outdooring a new brand identity on the same day.



Elements of the new brand that will be unveiled include a new logo, vision, mission, colours among others.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.