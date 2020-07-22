Regional News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Peki Rivet Association calls on Peki Chief

The Peki Rivet Association, a Community Association, has called on the Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty, Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII to officially introduce the group to him and their intentions for Peki Traditional Area.



The Association has a sole aim of promoting development within the Peki Traditional Area as well as bring in other like-minded organisations to help develop the area.



Commenting on the purpose of the Association, Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII lauded the formation of the Peki Rivet Association and expressed the hope that the stool will continuously be informed about their activities for peaceful cooperation.



The Paramount Chief stated that the palace will avail itself to participate in their activities so long as they were informed on time as well as serve as a monitoring and evaluation body for the group.



Togbega further urged the group to avoid internal conflicts that could lead to disbandment of the Association, adding that “all members need to give their best for the advancement of the Association of Peki.”



He recounted some abandoned projects by similar groups due to disrespect towards the traditional authority and thus urged the new Association to take a different path for sustainability.



Speaking on behalf of the Association, Mrs. Fafa Peace Bankas Founder of Peki Rivet Association expressed the team’s gratitude for his wise counsel and assured His Royal Majesty that the team will not be operating in isolation in Peki without his blessings and that of the authorities.



Mrs. Bankas explained that the group’s objectives would be development oriented projects within the various township and entreated the paramountcy to extend their support and identify themselves with the Association.



The Peki Rivet Association seeks to provide opportunity for Networking and positive contribution towards development; harmonize co-operation with other associations with similar interest; preserve the culture and participation of Peki Indigenes in social activities.

