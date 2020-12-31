General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Peace can only exist without justice in a nation of powerless citizens – John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said justice is important for peace to prevail in any country. According to him, it is only in a country of powerless citizens that peace can exist without justice.



Mr. Mahama said this when he addressed the nation after his party announced their decision to challenge the results of the just-ended election which John Mahama has said was not free and fair but was rigged for his opponent, Nana Akufo-Addo.



“It is only in governments where the people are powerless, and at the mercy of those who hold office, that peace—or at least what passes as peace—can exist without justice.” He said.



John Mahama said he is fighting in court for the same thing Akufo-Addo fought for in 2012, the removal of doubt and to create a system that answers questions.



“Some people have asked me what I hope to gain by challenging the results of this election. Let me tell you: I want, perhaps, the very same thing that my opponent wanted when in 2012 he challenged the results of that election; I want the removal of doubt. I want for all of us to know that our elections should be free, fair, and safe—and that we do not have to settle for a process that leaves us confused, and with more questions than answers.”



“I want a Ghana where institutions of the state can be held to account. Where we can stand on principle and demand transparency without the risk of losing our lives.



When people lose their lives – as seven people did – in the course of our elections, we are moving backwards not forward; we are unravelling the very fabric of our democracy; we are risking the loss of three decades worth of progress.”



The respondents, which is the EC and President Akufo-Addo have 10 days to respond.



