Peace Council slams military over brutalities in Ashiaman

General News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Peace Council has condemned the military for brutalising residents following the murder of one of their own.



According to the council, the military should have allowed the police to work instead of taking the law into their hands.



George Amoh, Executive Secretary of the Council, speaking to Citinewsroom, said, “I believe the military should have used restraint. The police have the authority to conduct an investigation. The military should have allowed the police to investigate because they have the resources and strategies to find whoever was involved.”



The military invaded Ashaiman, brutalising innocent residents after the murder of one of their own on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.



The incident happened at the Official Town in Ashaiman during a heavy downpour.



Meanwhile, the Circuit Court in Ashaiman has remanded all the six accused persons who have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old soldier, Imoro Sherrif, in Ashaiman on March 4 2023.



The suspects, Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman, Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were charged with stealing, robbery, and receiving dishonest goods.



In Court on Monday, March 13, 2023, lawyers for the two main accused persons pleaded for bail for his clients, but the Judge, Simon Gaga, declined because the lawyer could not prove their permanent place of abode.



They’ve been remanded into police custody and will reappear on March 27, 2023.



The suspects were arrested at their hideouts in Ashaiman after almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations by the Police.



“Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on March 4 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashiaman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack. The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted, leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm,” a Police statement said.



