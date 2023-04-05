Payment of teacher trainees two months arrears

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: Boahene Clement

In a highly anticipated move, the 2 months arrears teacher trainees allowance for the 2021/2022 academic year is set to be disbursed today, April 4, 2023. This was announced by the former president of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG), Mr. Jonathan Dzunu, during his speech at the handover ceremony held at Wesley College of Education, Kumasi on March 31, 2023.



The announcement was met with cheers and applause from the gathered audience, as teacher trainees have been eagerly awaiting the release of their allowances. The teacher trainees allowance is a vital source of income for teacher trainees, helping them to pay for their tuition fees, accommodation, and other living expenses.



Furthermore, former TTAG President, Mr. Dimbie Abdul Manan, also took to his WhatsApp status this morning to reassure trainees that the allowance will be disbursed today as promised by Mr. Jonathan Dzunu.



However, as the day progresses, trainees are still waiting for the allowance to be credited to their accounts, as assured by Mr. Dzunu. Many trainees are expressing their disappointment on social media, citing the delay as a major inconvenience.



It remains to be seen when the allowance will actually be disbursed, and trainees are eagerly awaiting further updates on the matter. Nonetheless, the former TTAG President's assurance is a welcome relief for the trainees, who can now look forward to receiving their much-needed allowance.