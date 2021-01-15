General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Pay us or we hit the streets - NUGS to SLTF

The NUGS have threaten to strike if their loans are not paid

The National Union of Ghana Students has sent a stern warning to the Students Loan Trust Fund to immediately pay students their loans or they will hit the streets very soon across the country.



According to the union Managers of the SLTF seem to be taking the students of the country for granted lately.



The President of NUGS Mr. Isaac Jay Hyde in an interview with Ultimate News’ Bayaga Fatawu bemoaned that the union has countless times taken soft power engagements with the organization but all to no avail.



He disclosed that in the coming days the voice of their helpless students shall roar on the streets of Accra and all their Secretariats across the country.



He said, “we have been pushed to the point of standing to be counted or lying down to be buried, we have chosen the former and in the coming days the voice of our helpless students shall roar on the streets of Accra and their Secretariats.”



Mr. Jay Hyde explained that they are more than 34,000 students under the scheme however half of the number was paid in the last academic year thereby leaving the rest in repressed anger and devastation.



He indicated that many students are struggling to pay their fees, purchase their belongings as well as feed themselves due to the delay, which is a cause of worry to the union and the entire student populace in the country.



Meanwhile, Mr. Isaac Jay Hyde admonished all tertiary students to get prepared to participate in the activities the union will be lining up in the coming days in order to press home their demands if the SLTF continues to remain adamant.