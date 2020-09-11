Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

Pay no heed to noise, we have an election to win – Ursula charges electoral area campaign team

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged members of the NPP electoral area campaign team and other party activists in the constituency to remain resolute in localising their campaign messages.



Mrs. Ekuful noted, it will be relevant to talk about developmental projects embarked on in individual electoral areas than using developments in a different electoral area to campaign to enable the inhabitants of such areas to resonate with and appreciate.



“We have done a lot and we need to tell our stories. This is not the time for complacency. We are going to work hard and effectively to stay in government and continue developing our nation. We shall segment our messages and sell it appropriately" she charged members.



The Ablekuma West NPP on Wednesday and Thursday inaugurated campaign teams in the following electoral areas: Orisco Nasrawa, Mampong Okai, Opetekwei, Ga Manye, Shiabu, Glefe, Gbebu, Mansralor, Otojor, and Zodiac/ Akoko photo.



Speaking at the inauguration, Mrs. Ekuful was optimistic the NPP has done far better than the erstwhile Mahama administration and therefore deserves to be retained in office.



“Pay no heed to distortions, focus on propagating the good messages to the people. We have an election to win hence we shall give no room to noise" she said.









