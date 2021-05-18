Paul-Kwabena-Amaning declares intention to contest for E/R NPP chairmanship

Politics of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

President of the Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning, has declared his intention to contest for the Eastern Regional chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning said, "let me state emphatically that my mission as the next Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP is to make the region a no go area for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).”



The incumbent chairman, Mr Kingsley Kusi, will also be seeking re-election.



According to him, politics in Ghana had taken a new trend which required dynamism and that, "l am a contemporary young man who understands the political language of today.



"I am ready to serve the NPP since it is the only unique property left for us by our forefathers. We, therefore, have to sacrifice everything to make it attractive for the current generation, as well as preserving it for unborn generations," Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning exclusively told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



Mr Amaning was of the view that members of the party toiled relentlessly to win power in 2020 hence, in order to get the total commitment of the grassroots, their interest must be prioritise first.



"I, Paul Amaning, will commit myself to the task of getting majority of our youth jobs. I am an entrepreneur and know how to nurture entrepreneurs and, therefore, will do so to create more jobs for our teeming youth who sacrificed their all for the party's victory in 2020," he said.



He said when elected, he would operate an open-door policy and work relentlessly to serve at all times.



According to him, when given the nod, human development would be paramount.