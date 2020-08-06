Regional News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Patient rewards Ridge Hospital for quality healthcare delivery

Madam Agnes Nortey, a former patient at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, has donated assorted items to the Paediatric Department in appreciation of the quality health service delivery she received while on admission at the Hospital.



The items comprised 48 packs of Apple & Eve Juice, 22 packs of Gerber multi grain Cereal, four packs of Heinz Fruity Banana Custard and six packs of Gerber Prune.



The rest included two cans of Kendamil Follow-on milk, 11 packs of Daiper, 24 packs of wipe, 43 cans of Heinz First Step Baby Porridge and 31 packs of Heinz Fruity.



Mrs Rebecca Agyare, a Deputy Director of Nursing Services, who received the items on behalf of the Department, thanked Madam Nortey for the gesture, adding that this was an incentive to boost the morale of staff at the Department.

