Source: GNA

Pastor calls on EC to ensure free and fair elections

The church of Pentecost calls for a peaceful election

The Head Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Ashiaman Area, Apostle David Kankam Beditor has called on the Electoral Commission to ensure free, fair and transparency in the Elections.



According to him, the destiny of Ghana was in the hands of the Commission as Ghanaians begin the December polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament to steer the affairs of the country for the next four years, so they should not do anything that might affect the peaceful atmosphere Ghanaians are enjoying.



Apostle Kankam Beditor, who is also a Member of the Executive Council of the Church of Pentecost, appealed to security officers who have been assigned to be more professional in the discharge of their duties to ensure incident-free elections.



Apostle Beditor, made the call during a farewell service in honour of Apostle Vincent Anane Denteh at Sefwi Bekwai, on his transfer as the Head Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Sefwi Bekwai Area to Head Office as the Director for Pentecost Men's Ministry (PEMEM).



Elder Nana Jacob Kumi, the Area Deacon of the Church of Pentecost, Sefwi Bekwai Area said Apostle Denteh was transferred from Madagascar where he served as the National Head for eight years and later transferred to the Church of Pentecost, Sefwi Bekwai Area in May 2017 to serve as the Area Head.



He described Apostle Denteh as a good team player, father, mentor, trainer, teacher, counsellor, preacher who operates an all-inclusive administration.



He pointed out that Apostle Denteh was easily approachable and opened to all manner of persons whether a church member or not.



Elder Kumi indicated that the Sefwi Bekwai Area under the tenure of Apostle Denteh has witnessed a lot of progress.



He mentioned that the area membership of the church grew from 30,091 to 35,361, while tithes net and missions offering also saw significant improvement.



Other achievements included, completion and dedication of Area Mission house, 52 foundation stones were laid, eight new local Assemblies were opened, and Establishment of Area Livestock Production, Area Mission house water project and three brothers were called into the full-time ministry of the Church.



On his part, Nana Kwaku Korankye, the Sompahene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area who represented the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, who doubles as the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, commended Apostle Denteh for living in harmony with the traditional authorities for his three years stay in Bibiani Municipal and wished him well on his appointment to Head Office as PEMEM Director.



Apostle Denteh on behalf of his family thanked the Chiefs, Political leaders, Pastors, Elders, Deacons and Deaconess and the entire Church members for the massive support offered him and his family in both spiritual and physical during his three years tenure as Sefwi Bekwai area head.



He called on Ghanaians especially, the youth to protect the peace as they approached the December polls since peace was a national asset.

