Religion of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: GNA

Pastor appeals to Ghanaians to protect image of country

Pastor Daniel Doe Tamakloe of the New Jerusalem Healing Church, at the weekend appealed to Ghanaians to live in harmony with each other to protect the image of the church and the country.



He called on Ghanaians to pursue the truth, in order to help move the country forward in its development agenda and noted that without the truth, it would be difficult for the nation to develop to improve the people’s standards of living.



Pastor Doe Tamakloe made the appeal when preaching to close a four-day revival at the church’s at Akim Oda branch in the Eastern Region.



The Pastor, also the General Overseer of the church, advised Ghanaians to be law-abiding, live in peace and harmony and also asked Christians not only to commit themselves to the church, but also to national development.



He asked for God’s guidance for the pursuit of policies that would lead to the growth and development of the country.