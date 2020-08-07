Regional News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: GNA

Party Agents commend EC for non-violent exercise

Agents of the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for a peaceful voter registration exercise.



Ernest Amexo, the NDC agent at the Sports Stadium Office One (1) centre in Ho, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed gratitude to the EC for conducting an incident-free exercise.



He also extolled the EC for the COVID-19 preventive protocols in place at the various registration centres to stem the spread of the virus.



Mr Amexo commended the registration officers for exhibiting high professionalism and exercising maximum patience for the applicants in the discharge of their duties throughout the exercise.



Mr Robert Klutse, NPP agent at Ho-Hliha two (2) centre, said “so far so good” as there had not been any major challenge to the process and lauded the EC for conducting the exercise in a peaceful atmosphere.



He urged the registrants to turn out in their numbers during the voter register exhibition exercise to validate their names polling Station where they would cast their vote, come December 7.



Madam Harmony Mensah, the Registration Officer at Sports Stadium Office One (1)centre also commended the registrants for comporting themselves during the exercise, making them have a peaceful mind to deliver on their duties effectively.



Nana Oduro Numapau, the Ho Municipal Director of EC, said the exercise satisfied their expectations and commended the people for demonstrating peaceful coexistence in the conduct of the registration period.



He said the queues were virtually non-existence with the few people patronising the exercise being indigenes who might have travelled to the Municipality for that purpose.



He said EC would conclude work on the exercise by vetting challenged forms to bring down the curtain on the exercise.



The registration exercise which commenced on June 30, 2020, ends on Thursday August 6, 2020, in all the 39 centres in the Ho Municipality.



Meanwhile, some of these centres visited by the GNA including Education Office three (3), Ho-Hliha two (2) and Ministry of Agriculture were empty of applicants at the time of the visit.





