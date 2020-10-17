Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: GNA

Parliamentary elections: Three file nominations at New Juaben South

Aspiring MP, Michael Okyere Baafi

Three parliamentary aspirants have filed their nominations to contest the New Juaben South seat in the December 7 elections.



They are Mr Michael Okyere Baafi (New Patriotic Party), Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mr Martin Otu Offei (National Democratic Congress), a lecturer at Koforidua Technical University, and Ms Adjoa Petra Penianah for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), a businesswoman.



The New Juaben South seat has been one of the safe and keenly contested seats of the NPP in the Region.



The last primaries saw two NPP heavy weights, including Dr Mark Asibey Yeboah, the incumbent and Chairman of the select committee on finance in Parliament, locking horns to represent the Party in parliament.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.