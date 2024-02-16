Parliament to reconsider anti-LGBTQ+ Bill amid opposed custodial sentences

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Parliament has decided to revisit the contentious Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, following a motion put forth by Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin.



The motion, seconded by the National Democratic Congress MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, seeks to initiate a second consideration stage specifically targeting 14 clauses aimed at substituting community service for incarceration for individuals involved in promoting LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana.



This decision effectively bypasses the third reading, delaying the passage of the bill, which was slated for Wednesday, February 15, 2024.



Afenyo-Markin, advocating for the amendments, stressed the necessity of a rehabilitative approach within Ghana's criminal justice system, emphasizing that incarceration exacerbates rather than resolves behavioral issues.



The amended bill proposes a sentencing regime imposing a six-month custodial sentence or less on those found guilty of aiding, facilitating, encouraging, or promoting LGBTQ+ activities.



However, Afenyo-Markin argued for a more humane and reformative system, expressing concerns that incarceration could exacerbate the situation and lead individuals to further deviant behavior.



He highlighted the need for a shift towards community-based sentences, citing global standards and the efficacy of such approaches in safeguarding rights and preserving cultural values.



Afenyo-Markin's proposition aligns with the government's intent to introduce a Community Sentence Bill, reflecting a broader push towards a more rehabilitative justice system.



Despite his support for the anti-gay bill to uphold Ghanaian family values, Afenyo-Markin stressed the importance of avoiding measures that would worsen the situation for individuals involved.



He emphasized the significance of endorsing a non-custodial sentencing approach, asserting that it aligns with international obligations while effectively addressing the issue at hand.



In adopting this approach, Afenyo-Markin believes that parliament would make significant strides in confronting legal challenges while upholding Ghana's cultural values.



The decision to reconsider the bill underscores the ongoing debate surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana, and the complexities involved in balancing legal enforcement with human rights considerations.



