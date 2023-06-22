Parliament summons Ofori-Atta and Asenso-Boakye over recent floods

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has instructed the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to appear before Parliament and provide a detailed briefing on the government's measures to combat flooding in the country.



This decision comes in the wake of recent heavy rains that have caused severe damage in various parts of Ghana.



During a statement on the floor of Parliament, Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, highlighted the dire situation, citing a missing woman and her two children, injuries sustained by individuals, and extensive property destruction resulting from the flooding incidents.



Speaker Alban Bagbin stressed the importance of the ministers sharing their plans to address this concern and emphasised that the absence of substantive ministers should not hinder the process, as deputy ministers are available to represent their respective ministries.



Bagbin stated, "Minister responsible for Works and Housing should be scheduled by the Business Committee to appear before the House, together with the Minister of Finance, to update us on the actions being taken to ensure that such incidents become a thing of the past. We expect these ministers to appear before us no later than the end of next week."



He further noted that even if the substantive minister is unavailable, a minister of state from the ministry can attend and represent him.



Stressing the significance of the issue at hand, Bagbin emphasised the need for Parliament's involvement and urged the timely passage of the Budget Act to support national leadership in finding a solution.



The Speaker also expressed concern about the recurring nature of flooding incidents and the lack of effective solutions over the years. He called for better prioritisation and increased involvement by Parliament in addressing the issue. Bagbin also emphasised the importance of discussing and potentially increasing budget allocations well in advance rather than being rushed at the end of the year.



