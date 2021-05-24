Parliament resumes Tuesday, 5 bills to be considered

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The second meeting of the first session of the 8th Parliament is scheduled to begin tomorrow Tuesday, May 25 at Ten O’clock at Parliament House, Accra.



This was announced in a statement released by the Public Affairs Department of Parliament on Monday, May 24.



The meeting is expected to work on a number of Bills.



These include Ghana Standards Authority Bill, 2021, Exemptions Bill, 2021, Consumer Protection Bill, 2021, Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Advertising Council Bill, 2021.



Also, a Budget Performance in respect of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the period of January to December and a Budget Performance in respect of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for the period January to December, 2020 are among the papers to be presented to the House this meeting.