Parliament must sanction ‘thuggish’ Hawa Koomsom for firing gunshot – Ras Mubarak

Ras Mubarak, NDC MP For Kumbungu Constituency

The Member Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Hon Ras Mubarak has demanded of the Privileges Committee of Parliament to sanction the Member of Parliament for Awutu-Senya East Constituency for firing a gun at a voters’ registration centre.



According to him, the action of Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson in her constituency has cast a slur on Parliament; describing the act as contemptuous, thus calling on the Privilege Committee of Parliament to summon and investigate her.



“She’s put parliament to great ridicule looking at the reaction that has come from the public but rightly so.



“That’s because we have seen in Hawa Koomson, a Minister who is thuggish; we have seen in her a Minister who has zero respect for her constituents and for me, Parliament as an institution, will clearly in view of what has happened, invite her to the privileges committee,” he said.



The Awutu Senya East MP on Monday admitted to firing gunshots at a voter’s registration centre in the Constituency.



The Special Development Initiatives Minister told Adom News that she did it to protect herself at an instance when she felt her safety was threatened.



‘I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn, my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence,’ she said.



In spite of her justification, the act has received massive condemnation from some section of the public, with many calling for her arrest and prosecution and the Kumbungu lawmaker also believes the action of his colleague Parliamentarian deserves a reaction from the House.



“What she has done embarrasses parliament and that is contemptuous to parliament and our laws are clear on issues of contempt of Parliament,” he said.





