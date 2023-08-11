Parliament must institute a probe to retrieve stolen monies by public workers - Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023
Businessman Dr Kofi Amoah has admonished the Parliament of Ghana to as a matter of urgency institute a probe with the singular aim of retrieving all stolen monies by public officials.
Dr Amoah’s call comes on the back of Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe’s claims that Ghana’s economy will be revived if all monies stolen by politicians most of which have been siphoned out of Ghana are retrieved.
According to Dr Amoah who is affectionally called Citizen Kofi, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe’s call should not be taken lightly and must be followed through by parliament.
In a Twitter post, Dr Amoah said, “Let’s not let Dr Tamakloe’s candid observations just blow away in the wind! parliament must institute a probe to retrieve stolen monies by public workers. Let’s stop the stealing and the arrogance of the powerful and turn off their tap of free money… SMH.”
Dr Amoah and Nyaho Tamakloe were both contributing to the raging national conversation following revelations that the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah had millions of dollars and Ghana cedis stashed at home, part of which were stolen by her house helps.
The volumes of cash said to have been further discovered in her home and in various bank accounts have raised eyebrows as to how a public servant could have such large sums of money.
— CitizenKofi (@amoah_citizen) August 9, 2023
PARLIAMENT MUST INSTITUTE A PROBE TO RETRIEVE STOLEN MONIES BY PUBLIC WORKERS
Let’s stop the stealing and the arrogance of the powerful and turn off their tap of free money… SMH https://t.co/LFB5PVma02