General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: GNA

Parliament mourns with Rawlings over mother’s demise

Rawlings said the funeral of his mum will take place in Sogakope, Volta-Region on October 24, 2020

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aron Mike Oquaye with the leadership and some Members of Parliament (MPs) have visited the Ridge residence of former President Jerry John Rawlings to commiserate with him over the passing of his mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui.



The late Madam Victoria Agbotui who was born on 9th September, 1919 died on Thursday dawn, 24th September, 2020 at the age of 101 in Accra.



At the Ridge residence, Mr Dan Abodakpi, Chairman of the Funeral Committee warmly welcomed the delegation to the house of former President Rawlings.



He also thanked the delegation for showing concern and coming to sympathize with former President Rawlings over the death his mother.



He said the children and members of the family are obligated to put arrangements in place to ensure that they give her a befitting farewell.



Mr Abodakpi also announced that the family’s decision is that they would keep the late madam Victoria Agbotui in the morgue for long.



He said arrangements are at foot to ensure that by the 24th of October, 2020, the funeral church service is held in Accra.



He explained that the body would be laid in state for viewing in the morning at the forecourt of the State House from 0830 hours to 0900 hours, followed by the funeral service after which the body would be taken to Dzelukope, Keta for the final interment.



“Right Honourable Speaker said that is the arrangement we have put in place to bid our mother farewell….In fact we should be coming to inform you but you have taken the trouble to come yourself to verify and show solidarity has really made huge impact,” he added.



Prof Mike Oquaye in his remark stated the delegation from Parliament was at the former President’s residence to mourn with him over the demise of her mother.



He recalled that not long ago, they heard of the celebration of her mother’s 101st birthday, adding that the celebration mood was still on when another news came that the old lady had taken a turn for a rest.



“How sweet it would be for many people to pass on at the age of 101, so she lived to be 100 and started again. That should be a cheerful note on which to let the old lady depart in peace,” he said.



Prof Oquaye also said madam Agbotui’s family was well-known and one in which public service emanated many years in the history of the country, saying the passing madam Agbotui was a death that affected so many people in public life and for that matter the country as whole.



“Parliament mourns with you…. Because losing certain kind of people is always a big problem. So, we bring you our condolences, we share your grief and we pray that at the appropriate time, we will also have the opportunity as parliament to participate effectively in the sending off, of this grand old lady”



“We wish you all the best and encouragement in adversity and trust and now that what is left is only how best she can be laid decently to rest, we shall all join hands to effect a decent and appropriate departure,” he added.



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in his remark stated that the delegation from parliament was there to “shed tears” with the former President and the family over their loss.



“As the Good book says to mourn with those who mourn and shed tears with those who shed tears.”



He acknowledged that in such dire circumstances, the tears of the former President, the associate family members and the wife would not be sufficient to ferry the mother to eternity, adding why the delegation is there to join in their tears.



Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also urged ex-President Rawlings to be firm, saying regardless of the age the transition of parents was always difficult to bear.



“We are here quite apart from coming to shed tears with you to also encourage you to be firm,” he noted.



Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West who represented the Minority Leadership and Caucus expressed their condolence to the former President, the family as well as Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings who is their colleague for losing a grandmother madam Agbotui.



He said the Minority was there to mourn with the family and expressed their concern in terms of the great loss.



Prof Oquaye also took the opportunity to sign a book of condolence in memory of madam Vitoria Agbotui.



The delegation also presented drinks, cartons of water and other items to the bereaved family.



Present at the gathering was former President Rawlings, wife Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, family members as well as the delegation from parliament.

