Parliament has been ungrateful - Farmers

Regional News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

Following the suggestion by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin that Tetteh Quarshie be made the icon of the celebration of

chocolate Day, rather than the chocolate itself, a group of farmers in the Western Region has reacted to the Speaker's suggestion.



The Speaker’s call has also become opportune for them to vent about the way Parliament has been very neglectful of the need to officially iconize Bagbin.



“The poor recognition that Tetteh Quarshie has received from this country for his immeasurable contribution as the person who brought cocoa to Ghana, has similarly been inflicted on the Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin,” Ago Dickson, a farmer said.



“Given his long and outstanding service in the legislature, Mr. Bagbin deserves to be specially recognized. For the longest time, we have demanded that he be given national recognition but to no avail”, he added.



Mr. Ago Dickson wondered how the revered Alban Bagbin is held in iconic esteem, and yet throughout the country, there is not a single monument raised or dedicated in his honour as the longest-serving legislator in the history of the country.



“And in this regard, parliament is the guiltiest; Ghana’s legislature is totally ungrateful for the special gift that Bagbin has been to it. Brilliant Bagbin has been minority leader, majority leader, and second deputy speaker before becoming speaker and now president of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association”, he added.



The lament by Mr. Dickson only dovetails the existing clamour for Bagbin to be given national recognition.



In the past, some people have called for the conferment of the highest national honour on him for his meritorious service in the country, especially at Parliament where he is the longest-serving legislator of the fourth republic.



“Obviously, they are repeating the same mistake that we have often committed with our national heroes – they are waiting for him to pass on to glory before they come and line up and say sweet things about him. No, it should be done now



"If they are lacking ideas as to what to use to immortalize the iconic Alban Bagbin, I can suggest a few – there are so many halls, offices, and corridors in Parliament that can be named after him”, he said.



On his part, Francis Acquah-Mens, another farmer praised the Speaker "for standing up for the dignity of farmers. We deserve the recognition on Chocolate Day because we produce the cocoa that we use for Chocolate Day"



“The Speaker’s advocacy for Chocolate Day to be renamed Tetteh Quarshie Day is

more than welcome; it is a necessity. Such sensible propositions are part of what makes Bagbin iconic”.



“I also use this opportunity to remind the government that our request for Bagbin to be immortalized with special recognition still stands", he added.