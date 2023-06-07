Parliament approves Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as Chief Justice

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo has been approved as the Chief Justice of Ghana in parliament.



Prior to her approval which is based on consensus from both sides of the house, there was a heated debate on issues she addressed during her vetting on May 26, 2023 Haruna Iddrisu, the legislator for Tamale South, urged the Chief Justice-nominee to uphold fairness in the administration of justice.



The minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza also raised concerns over her statement with regards to birth certificate not being a proof of citizenship.



At the end of the debate, the house approved her as the Chief Justice.



President Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Torkornoo in April 2023 to succeed Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who retired from the position on May 24.



