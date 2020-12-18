General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Parliament approves €18.8m loan facility for supply of 112 additional ambulances

Parliament has approved a loan facility for the supply of a fleet of 112 ambulances to augment the National Ambulance Service’s operations.



The latest addition will complement the initial 307 ambulances commissioned by President Akufo-Addo in 2019 under his One Constituency, One Ambulance initiative



The 112 ambulances, made up of 20 Mercedes Benz Sprinter VS 30 Intensive Care Ambulances and 92 Mercedes Benz VS 30 Basic Life Support Ambulances, will be supplied by Carl Friedrich GmbH, of Germany to support the country's emergency health care systems.



The Buyer Credit Facility Agreement signed between the by the Ministry of Finance and Deutsche Bank AG amounts to a sum of €18,815,000.00.

