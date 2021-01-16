General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Parliament: NDC will form a proper majority very soon -James Klutse Averdzi

Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Averdzi

Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament James Klutse Averdzi has stated emphatically that their side will constitute the Majority side of the House in some few months to come.



His comments follow the position of the NPP that they now form the Majority Caucus.



The Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin had ruled that the NPP MPs (137 members) together with the Independent MP for Fomena, Mr. Andrew Asiamah Amoako are now the Majority Group.



His ruling came after he read the official letter the Fomena MP wrote informing him of his decision to transact business with the NPP.



Later, the NPP held a press conference claiming to be the Majority Caucus in sharp contrast to what the Speaker had ruled.



The Deputy Leader of the NDC reacting refuted the claims.



According to him, the NPP was attempting to deceive the public and has since asked the media to inform the public on what the ruling was.



Mr. Averdzi added that the NDC was hopeful it will reclaim the Techiman South constituency seat and some other seats to constitute the proper Majority.



He wondered why the NPP was struggling to become the Majority and find comfort with the Independent MP.



During sitting today, a request from the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu demanded an explanation on the matter.



The speaker, in responding to the Tamale South MP, said there was no Majority but a Group.



“Honourable members, coming from the high office of the personality of the leader of the NDC wing in Parliament, sometimes referred to as caucus. I will try to clarify what I said.



“The word group means more than one and before I used that phrase, I did state that no party had advantage over the other in terms of the numbers.



“But since the independent member, decided to do business, decided to associate in the conduct of business on the floor of this house with the NPP wing or caucus in Parliament, the two put together now constitute majority parliamentary group.”



He said with legal challenges surrounding some seats, it was only a matter of time before a clear majority or minority in the house would be established.



“…clearly when you go through the symbols, particularly the maze, and the traditional meanings of the symbols there, you will understand that the good people of Ghana are not interested in this kind of partisanship,” he added.