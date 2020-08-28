Politics of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parents will continue to spend more money unless double track is abolished - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

play videoMP for Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has said parents will continue to spend more money on their wards if the double track system is not abolished.



Since the introduction of the Free SHS policy by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government, students were made to attend classes on a shift-based system. That is they are either on the Gold and Green tracks.



Although parents are not allowed to pay any tuition fees, they have been burdened to cater for their wards education when they are on vacation by attending private classes to keep their minds in shape, a situation the MP for Odododiodoo believes is more costly.



“[Nana Akufo-Addo] said he has given you free SHS but today when your child comes home you have to take them to extra classes and you have to pay GHC100 for a subject for a month. So imagine each month you are paying GHC700 a month multiplied by 3; it means you are paying GHC2,100. And he says he has given you free SHS,” Nii Lante Vanderpuye said.



He added, “There have been times that students have been rejected from schools they’ve been rightfully admitted to because the classrooms and dormitories are full. So you will have to rent a room for your child outside the school, in all this you will pay lights, electricity and water, calculate this and see the results.”



According to Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the NDC is determined to introduce the progressive free SHS if they return to power in 2020.



“John Mahama started the free SHS were students are only required to pay as little as GHC200 cedis, if you had allowed Mahama to continue the free SHS like by now you wouldn’t have to a penny,” the NDC’s parliamentary aspirant for Odododiodoo constituency said.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye made this statements when he visited the traders at Makola market where he interacted with them to find out their issues and ways to solve them.



Although the Odododiodoo constituency parliamentary elections has been keenly contested in past years, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has promised to battle his opponents on level grounds with much transparency.



Wath video below









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.