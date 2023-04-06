Parents threaten to curse WAEC officials for cancelling their wards exams papers

Regional News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Scores of Parents whose children wrote the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Twifo Atti-morkwa District of Central Region have threatened to invoke curses on officials of the West African Examination Council(WAEC) if they do not release the result of the English paper to enable their children go to school after the Easter break.



According to the frustrated parents, the children performed so well in the 2022 BECE with good aggregates like 7 and 8, however, WAEC has canceled the English paper for no tangible reason.



They have given WAEC up to the Easter break to release the English result lest they incur the wrath of powerful river goddesses of the Pra and Akua Asieduah rivers in the District.



The angry parents, carrying chop boxes, trunks, and bottles of schnapps and akpeteshie threatening to invoke curses on Tuesday stormed the principal street of Twifu Praso to demonstrate against WAEC Officials to release the results of their wards.



The spokesperson for the parents, Madam Esther Ansah said the children have been subjecting them to lots of frustrations, hence appealed to WAEC to urgently release the examination results in order for their wards to enter into the Secondary cycle.





A fortnight ago, Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan reported that three students whose English Examination paper was cancelled attempted suicides by drinking a poisonous substance.



Their parents said, the situation is alarming as their wards always threaten to kill themselves if their exam paper is not released.