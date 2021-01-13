Regional News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: GNA

Parents laud government on re-opening of schools

Schools to be reopened on January 15

Scores of parents and guardians in the Shama District of the Western Region have lauded the government’s decision to re-open schools despite the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to them, the closure of schools came with its attendant effects on parents, students and disrupted the academic calendar and that reopening of schools was a good decision for students to

make amends in their academic studies.



The parents, however, urged the government to develop effective guidelines for the safe disposal of protective equipment for students to avoid being infected with the COVID-19.



This, according to them would help contribute effectively and efficiently to the fight against the pandemic as schools resumed.



They admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic had exerted unexpected pressure on them, as they have

had to contend with taking care of their children and managing their businesses, while the schools

were in recess.



Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), some of the parents stated that they were compelled under the stressful circumstance to spent huge sums of money on extra classes, admitting that it

was never easy to endure the pressure.



Some of them also bemoaned that many female students had become pregnant, indicating that its related implications were disheartening.



The Parents, however, expressed worry about the blatant disregard of the COVID-19 protocols as the country's active case stood at 1,261 with 338 deaths.



They asked the government to ensure adequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to teaching and non-teaching staff to lend support to effective teaching and learning in schools to benefit

students.



The parents further appealed to school authorities to intensify education on the dangers associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of adhering to the outlined safety protocols.