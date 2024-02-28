PURC to meet ECG over recent power outages in Ashanti Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has scheduled an emergency meeting with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over the unstable power supply in the Ashanti Region.



The meeting, according to PURC, forms part of their efforts to put the electricity company on their toes over intermittent power supply in the region.



The meeting follows complaints by some residents in the region over what they termed the return of "Dumsor."



Speaking to Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102 9 FM’s morning show, Nyansapo, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the Director of Research and Cooperate Affairs of PURC, Dr. Eric Obutey, said the meeting will find ways to provide stable power supply to consumers.



“In our previous meeting with ECG, they pointed to the gas shortage as the main problem, which we are told has been resolved now, so we do not understand why the problem of power cuts still exists.



“This particular meeting will focus on how to solve whatever problems are leading to the power cuts to help provide optimum service to customers,” he said.



