PRESEC ‘afa’, crowned champions of NSMQ 2020

Presbyterian Boys Secondary School are winners of the 2020NSMQ

The Presbyterian Boys Secondary School has emerged winners of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).



This year’s grand finale was keenly contested by Adisadel College from the Central Region, Presbyterian Boys from the Greater Accra Region, and the Ashanti Region's Opoku Ware School.



At the end of the final round, PRESEC Legon had 36 points, with Adisadel College coming in second with 31 points. Opoku Ware placed third with 21 points.



PRESEC has once again made history as the school with the most wins in the competition as their recent win brings their number of trophies to 6.



They walked home with GH¢10,000 cash prize as winners of the 2020 NSMQ competition plus other packages.







