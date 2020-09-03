Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

PPP outdoors its flagbearer on September 12

Dr Nduom has decided to step down from his year's elections

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has set September 12 as the date for the outdooring of its Presidential candidatefor the 2020 polls.



After the party opened its nominations, five persons picked up forms to contest for the position of a flagbearer since Dr.Papa Kwesi Nduom had decided to step down as the flagbearer of the political party he founded.



They are Dr Francis Obeng, a physician, Mr F.T. Adjei, a private legal practitioner, William Dowokpor, management consultant.



The rest are George Nana Boadi, mechanical engineer and Brigitte Dzogbenuku, an entrepreneur and former running mate to Dr Nduom.



The Party in a statement has indicated that it will be outdooring its flag-bearer for this year’s elections on September 12 after going through a rigorous exercise.



The statement said the event will be virtual and will be streamed on a social media platform with only executives in the Greater Accra region who will be present for the event.



READ STATEMENT HERE





OUTDOORING OF PPP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATEThe National Committee (NC) of the Progressive People’s Party is pleased to announce that the Outdooring of the 2020 Presidential candidate shall take place on Saturday, 12th September, 2020.



The event shall be conducted on a virtual platform starting at 6:30pm Ghana time.Apart from the Greater Accra Regional executives who would be physically present, all other Regional executives shall participate through virtual means; whiles Constituency executives are strongly urged to follow the programme through all the PPP social media handles, and the live feed from some selected media houses.



Constituency chairpersons are encouraged to project the event to allow a maximum of ten persons to watch the programme, strictly observing all the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The PPP has a historic function to perform in the winning of the 2020 election, and we shall do our utmost to see that victory is won.



It is our time and turn for power.



Awake Ghana!



Signed:Paa Kow AckonNational Secretary

