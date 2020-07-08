Politics of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: GNA

PPP elects its Bono Regional Officers

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has elected its Bono Regional Executives as preparations towards Election 2020 gathered pace.



All the 15 officers including Mr. Lucious Sanfaa, the Regional Chairman of the Party, were elected by popular acclamation, and they would serve for a four-year term.



The election was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).



Mr. Daniels Akamah Ofosu Kyeremeh, an Assistant Administrator at the Bono Regional office of the (EC), said they were the only people, who filed their nominations.



Mr. Sanfaa thanked the party delegates for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work hard to make the PPP attractive to voters in the region.



He predicted strong showing by the party in the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections.



He rallied the members and supporters to go the extra mile to help voters to understand why they should give their votes to the PPP.



Mr. Frank Alhassan, the Regional Youth Organiser, advised party members and supporters to participate in the on-going voters’ registration exercise, telling them that, it was by so doing that they would be able to vote the PPP to power.



Mr. Charles Boahen, the Regional Vice Chairman, said the party’s brand was strong and would not be a tough sell to Ghanaians.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.