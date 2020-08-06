Politics of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: 3 News

PNC to introduce radicalism & dirty politics in campaign – Chairman Mornah

Bernard Mornah

National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah says the party would have to change its normal way of campaigning in order to be accepted by the Ghanaian electorates.



For him, since dirty politics is what the general electorates seem to accept, the party will introduce same in the 2020 electioneering campaign.



“We can’t do the same things over and over again and expect different results,” he observed.



“So radicalism will be introduced in the PNC in the 2020 elections,” he said to applause by party members in Wa, Upper West Region.



He was addressing delegates ahead of the party’s congress scheduled for this month.



He said PNC is a political party and “we will do what a politician will do”.



He said since it is not a religious organization and, so, are not heading to a mosque or a church, the way to go is “dirty politics”.



“If others are doing dirty politics and we keep on hearing that we should not do dirty politics and it appears that the Ghanaian society is interested in dirty politicians, then let us also be dirty so that when we win we shall start cleaning ourselves as a society.”

