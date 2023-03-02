PNC to hold internal elections between March and May

Politics of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: GNA

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples’ National Convention (PNC) has directed all Regional and Constituency Leaders to continue with internal elections at all constituencies from March to May 2023.



According to the party’s modalities for revamping and strengthening its internal structures for Election 2024, regional elections shall be held from June to August 2023.



A PNC Communique issued after the party’s NEC meeting and signed jointly by Janet Asana Nabla, the party’s General Secretary, and Henry Haruna Asante, Vice Chairman, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema stated.



According to the PNC NEC Communique, the party would hold its National Executive and the Flagbearer Elections by December 2023 in the Northern Region.



The party also as part of its re-organization efforts formed the Congress Committee, the Vetting Committee, the Fundraising Committee, and the Constitutional Review Committee.



The party also extended an olive branch to all aggrieved members to come back for the good of the party and for the realisation of its objectives to redeem Ghanaians from economic challenges.



The PNC NEC also during the meeting discussed reports from the regions and that of the Head Office.