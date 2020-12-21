Regional News of Monday, 21 December 2020

PM Foundation feeds over 1000 people on the streets of Takoradi

On the 12th of December 2020, PM Foundation and PM Entertainment Consult (PEC) organized a great event dubbed "Dine With The Street" to celebrate Nana Quasi-Wusu's (PM) 10 years as a professional MC.



The fun-packed activities included feeding of 1000 people on the street, dental Screening, eye screening, malaria test, body Mass Index, hepatitis B test, face painting for kids, free make Up for Adults, dancing competition, musical chairs, performances from dancers and musicians with loads of giveaways.



The main event commenced at 12 pm and ended at 6 pm.



PM the founder of PM Foundation and the CEO of PEC said "The Slogan for PM Foundation and PEC is 'Service to Humanity' and 'House of Excellence' respectively so we live by that. I always feel so fulfilled when I am able to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society, most especially kids because I have so much love for them which is why I chose December for this exercise. I chose to celebrate with them for the past 3 years because I know what it is like to be deprived of food, and quality entertainment."



"In 2018 at age 30, “30 years with the needy” was my 1st major event held at Fathers Home Care Ministries, BU."



"In 2019, "31 Years with The Needy" was held at the same location. Then in 2020, I moved the whole event to the street to make it bigger within the community that I have been living in for a decade (New Site-Takoradi) to celebrate my 10 years as a professional MC/Birthday."



"Dine With The Street had a huge turnout and it is here to stay as our flagship event every December (my birth month). You could see the sign of contentment in the faces of both kids and adults who joined in this great celebration. It got to a point where people wearing funeral clothes and Taxi drivers joining the queue to be screened and served good food and drinks. We also had Grandfathers and mothers coming through in their numbers."



"A very big thank you to all the sponsors, supporters, and media partners. God richly bless you. The next edition is going to be held on the 11th of December 2021 (Saturday) which falls on my birthday at New Takoradi Park, a suburb of Takoradi which is also a deprived area."

