PLAYBACK: Newsfile on Joy News

General News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, the edition of Newsfile with Samson Lardy Anyenini focused on the leasing of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) to Torentco Asset Management for 6 years, among other matters arising in the energy sector.



He attributed the almost collapsed TOR to what he described as incompetent management and corruption associated with most State Owned Enterprises.



Also, together with his guests, they spoke largely on the debt owed the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) by government which almost forced these IPPs to cut power supply from the national grid.



Managing Director of the Electricity Company (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, while speaking on the issue said that monies owed the IPPs have not yet been paid but there has been significant progress in agreement.



The Managing Director of ECG said that the IPPs are calm because they have been given some level of certainty required to operate in the country.



In politics, the just-ended Assin North by-election was dissected.



It would be recalled that on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, James Gyakye Quayson was re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency.



In a landslide victory, he polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast.to beat his main contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It would be recalled that the Assin North seat became vacant after the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson’s name from its records in a ruling on May 17.



The Supreme Court ruled that James Gyakye Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 parliamentary election in the Assin North constituency at the time he filed his nomination forms on October 9, 2020, due to his Canadian citizenship.



His guests were Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Director of Programmes, Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Former GNPC boss, Alex Mould.



Managing Director of the Electricity Company (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama also made an appearance on the show.



