PHOTOS: Asantehene, Justice Anin-Yeboah, Nana Siriboe II, others mark 150th anniversary of Sagrenti War

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asanteman on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, commemorated the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War, which took place in 1874 as part of the celebration of the Silver Jubilee of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as Asantehene.



A symposium was held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to observe the 150 years of the Sagrenti War which saw Prof Tom Mccaskie, of Birmingham University and Prof Emmanuel Akyeampong, of Harvard University delivering keynote addresses on the famous war between the British and the Asante.



The symposium was chaired by the immediate past Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Anin-Yeboah and had many dignitaries attending including the Chairman of the Council of State and Omanhene of Asante Juaben, Nana Otuo Siriboe II and government functionaries including the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adu Twum.



As usual, the arrival of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was one of the eye-catching moments of the symposium.



In addition to the Asantehene, almost all the paramount chiefs and queen mothers of Asanteman, in their colourful traditional regalia were present at the event.



The first set of stolen Asante artefacts during the Sagrenti War which were recently returned from the Fowler Museum of the University of California in Los Angeles, United States of America, were presented to the Asantehene.



Also, a book titled “History of Asante”, authored by Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II and edited by Dr. McCaskie was launched at the event.



