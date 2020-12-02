Regional News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

PCs for Cape Coast North unveil visions in a Parliamentary debate

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Parliamentary candidates of Cape Coast North displayed experiences, potentials, competence and knowledge during a debate to outline their visions for the constituency.



All four candidates, namely; the incumbent, Barbara Asher Ayisi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP); Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, National Democratic Congress (NDC); Peter Caesar Kwegyir Aggrey, Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and Frank Umunah, Convention People's Party (CPP) eloquently delivered their visions and campaign messages to the admiration of their supporters.



The debate was moderated by Dr Kenneth Aikins, Chairman of the Central Regional Inter-Party Dialogue Committee and a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).



They answered questions on education, health, sanitation, employment and job creation among others.



It was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the European Union (EU).



The forum offered voters the opportunity to ask questions about their issues of concern and served as a platform for the PCs to interact with their constituents.



Answering questions on what to do to improve education in the constituency, Mrs Ayisi who is seeking re-election said she had worked to address many of the challenges inherited as MP in 2016.



The challenges included; lack of infrastructure, inability of parents taking wards to school, school drop-out, and the perception about technical and vocational training.



She said through her efforts, additional classroom blocks were constructed at Efutu Senior High, Cape Coast Technical Senior High as well as Academy of Christ the King SHS, stressing that “the infrastructural development the NPP has done in less than four years is more than what the NDC did in eight years”.



Mrs Ayisi promised to revamp farming in the constituency, create more jobs through entrepreneurship, revamp the creative arts industry and promote tourism.



Dr Nyarku touted some of the achievements of the NDC in the constituency including some infrastructural projects that were abandoned by the NPP and implored the constituents to vote back the NDC to complete them.



He said if given the opportunity, he would address the infrastructural challenges in most SHS in the constituency, ensure the full implementation of the 15 percent quota system for indigenes to attend the elite schools in Oguaa and institute entrepreneurship programmes to create jobs for the youth.



The parliamentary aspirant for GUM also placed emphasis on technical educational training and said he would provide the basic infrastructural needs of the basic schools in the constituency.



Mr Kwegyir Aggrey said he would extend school feeding to more schools while stressing free education must be from kindergarten to the university.



On health, the PC for NDC said he had personally paid for the renewal of National Health Insurance (NHIS) cards for hundreds of residents in Abura, Pedu and Akotokyir and responded to the health needs of many in the constituency.



Dr Nyarku stated that the NDC would provide free health screening, primary medical care and grant four-month maternity leave to mothers and a week to fathers to be able to take care of their families.



Mr Kwegyir Aggrey of GUM said he would construct roads leading to CHPS compounds and hospitals to help pregnant women to enjoy a safe trip to delivery.



Mrs Ayisi also promised to collaborate with the Minister for Works and Housing to build bungalows for nurses and provide the constituency with street lights.



Prior to the start of the debate, Mr Nicholas Ofori Boateng, the Regional Director of the NCCE stressed that the parliamentary debate platform was not meant for insults, accusation and counter-accusations and implored the PCs to accordingly respect the rules.

