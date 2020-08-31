General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Class FM

PAC to hold public sitting tomorrow

PAC will begin sitting from September 1, September 12, 2020

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament will hold public sitting from Tuesday, September 1 to Friday, September 12, 2020 to examine the report of the Auditor-General of Ghana on Public Boards, Corporations and other Statutory Institutions for 2017 refereed to the committee for consideration.



A statement signed by Ms Kate Addo, head of Public Affairs, Parliament noted that a total of 47 agencies which fall under 13 ministries are to be examined.



These include: Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Bank of Bank (BoG), Ghana Cocoa Board (GCB), Ghana Education Trust Fund, Ghana Free Zones Board, Forestry Research Institute (CSIR), Ghana Aids Commission, Lands Commission, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority among others.



The public sittings will be held at the committee rooms 1 and 2 of the administration block, parliament house at 9 am each day.



All COVID-19 protocols, according to the statement will be strictly adhered to.





