Owusu Bempah responds to IGP Dampare’s comments on 31st Night prophecies

General News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has responded to recent remarks by the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



IGP Dampare, during a Public Accounting Committee hearing on Thursday, January 19, 2023, said that the prophecies by most pastors create needless fear and panic in the country.



He said that the said prophets use the opportunity to show off, but they do not have the right to address Ghanaians on certain issues since they are not elected public officials.



He added that Ghana is a Godly country, and the police will not allow people to use the name of God to create fear and panic.



“… those who are prophets, who elected them over my life to just go out there and make pronouncements about me, where I’m not your family member, I’m not your church member.



“Why is it that God himself decided not to tell us when we are going to die? It means a lot… even then if you have a prophecy about someone dying… you have to put it in proverbs for the person to decipher it, but you don’t put fear and panic in the person, in the person’s immediate family, in the person’s extended family and in the whole country,” he said.



Reacting to his remarks, Owusu Bempah said that the IGP cannot say that people should stop prophesying because it causes fear and panic.



The pastor, who was speaking in an Okay FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, said that even in the days of Elijah, prophecies of doom were made.



“Since the time of Elijah, we have had fake prophets. But that does not mean that all prophets are fake. We have many good prophets in Ghana.



“… nobody should say that we should not prophesy because they cause fear and panic. I beg the IGP to withdraw the comments he made. Because he can’t direct what God should say and not say.



“And also, there is fear and panic everywhere. If you sit in a vehicle in Accra going to Kumasi, there is fear and panic because some people get to their destination and others don’t. There is fear and panic in everything we do, including eating,” he said in Twi.



Rev. Owusu Bempah reiterated his disagreement with Dr. Dampare and other authorities who argue that 31st Night Prophecies should be discontinued because they cause fear and panic.



He added that prophets who ignore the voice of God and do their own thing will be dealt with by God himself.



Watch the interview below:







IB/BOG