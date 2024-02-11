Owner of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ reportedly murdered

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

News reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that the owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel otherwise known as Jirapa Dubai in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region, Eric Johnson has been murdered.



His lifeless body, according to our source, was found this morning, believed to have been shot by some unknown assailants.



Journalist, Kennedy Mornah who hails from the Upper West Region and close to the business mogul, broke the news on his Facebook page.



He wrote "Owner of Jirapa Dubai allegedly murdered? How did we get here? A very sad way indeed to begin the year.”



Our source believes his murder has some chieftaincy undertones.