Overlord of Mamprugu asks Asantehene to help Vice President to get to his destination

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: Dokurugu Alhass, Contribution

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area and the president of the North East Regional House Of Chiefs, Naa Boahagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga II has asked the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to help the Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to get to his preferred destination in his political ambition.



The Nayiri call came at the back of the Vice President's visit to the North East Region at the Overlord palace in Nalerigu (4th October 2022).



Addressing the people at his Palace in Nalerigu, the Nayiri asserts that he is excited to see several women and men supporting the Vice President to climb the political ladder successfully.



He urged the well-wishers of the Vice president not to shift their attention from him or complain of being tired because they have not gotten to where God has destined the Vice President.



"I am most excited seeing a large entourage with my son into my palace today. This shows that you are really behind him. The warm relationship between you and my son, the Vice President, is indicative of the fact that the project that he has embarked on, is certainly one that is going to be fulfilled," the Nayiri said.



"You have come far with my son, once you have not gotten to your destination, you cannot complain of being tired until you get to the preferred destination," he appealed to the entourage.



"I want those here who are from Asante and the rest of the country to know that the Asantehene is my blood brother and a very good friend. Each time we are together, we speak the same language so those of you from Asante, when you get home, go to the Asantehene and tell him that his brother, I the Nayiri extend my warm greetings to him and that with prayers I need the support of the Asante people and particularly the Asantehene to help support my son so that he gets to where he wants to get to," Nayiri to Asantehene.



The Vice president visited the North East Region to inspect some ongoing developmental projects undertaken by the Government in the Region.



Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his tour to the region inspected the feeder roads regional headquarters being constructed in Bunkprugu which is 95% complete and will be commissioned before the end of the year.



He also inspected the government's agenda 111 district hospital under construction in the Bunkprugu-Nakpanduri district in Bunkprugu.



