General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

'Over pampered' Martin Amidu wanted Akufo-Addo to repair his car brakes - Director of Transport

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Director of Transport at the Presidency, Nana Oppong is amazed at the sudden turn of events by the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' morning show, he sounded alarmed about the complaints of the Special Prosecutor who has resigned from office with just a few days to the general elections.



"The Special Prosecutor who after leaving office has assigned lack of operational logistics to some of the reasons leading to his resignation".



"But I am very surprised if Mr. Amidu will complain about operational logistics," he said.



"As the Director of Transport at the Presidency, Mr. Amidu received 3 cars. A Land Cruiser, a Pickup, and a saloon car all for his operational use . . . Mr. Martin Amidu even took everything from the Office of the President including fuel every week for all the cars," he said.



Sounding quite angry, Nana Oppong disclosed how Mr. Martin Amidu had abandoned his operational vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser V8 car because it had developed faulty brakes just 6 months after coming for the vehicle.



He insisted that the faulty brakes be repaired by the presidency and the keys handed to him personally before he will use the car.



"How can you behave like this when you are appointed to the Office of a Special Prosecutor?" he asked.



The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has quit his job.



In a letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr. Amidu said his decision is to enable the President to take steps to appoint a replacement as required by law.



The Special Prosecutor cited the intense traumatic experience he endured after the release of a corruption risk assessment conducted on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal as one of the reasons for his resignation.



“I should not ordinarily be announcing my resignation to the public myself but the traumatic experience I went through from 20th October 2020 to 2nd November 2020 when I conveyed in a thirteen (13) page letter the conclusions and observations on the analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the Report On Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions and Other Matters Related Thereto to the President as Chairman of the National Security Council caution against not bringing my resignation as the Special Prosecutor with immediate to the notice of the Ghanaian public and the world . . .



The anti-corruption crusader was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Special Prosecutor on January 11, 2018, and was subsequently approved by Parliament.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.