Regional News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 700 teachers boycott CCP programme in Sunyani over paltry GHC200 as TNT

Some of the teachers gathered to register their frustrations

Correspondence from Bono Region:



More than 700 teachers have boycotted the Common Core Programme(CCP) currently underway in Sunyani in the Bono region.



The teachers drawn from the Bono, Bono East, and Bono East regions are undergoing a five-day training for the commencement of the new curriculum from Basic 7 to Basic 10 staged the boycott on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.



The training which is taking place on the campus of the Sunyani Technical University(STU) hit a snag on Tuesday morning as the teachers refused to take part.



The decision not to continue with the training stems from what they describe as attempts by authorities to short-change them.



They aver that management's decision to pay them GHC200 for the entire duration as transport expenses is in bad fate.



Some of the teachers who spoke to Ghanaweb off-camera for fear of victimisation disclosed that they will not return to the classroom until the right is done.



They wondered why their colleagues who attended a similar workshop last year took over GHC500 after the training.



“When we got here this morning, there was a collective decision to boycott the workshop over what we see to be an attempt to deprive us of what is duly ours. We have met with the three Regional Directors but it looks like there is no headway and so we are outside waiting to see if there will be a change in the decision”.



Meanwhile, Independent Checks by Ghanaweb reveal that the three Regional Directors who had a hectic convincing the teachers in the morning are in a crunch meeting to find a lasting solution to the impasse.



The workshop had still not commenced as scheduled at the time the reporter was filing this report.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.