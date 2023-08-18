Over 5,000 houses in Millennium City set to be demolished over encroachment

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A developer, Kofi Asthma, at Millenium City Construction Company in the Central region, has said that over 5,000 houses in the area have been earmarked for demolition over encroachment activities, Citinewsroom.com reports.



A team of over 100 police officers from the Central East Police Command led the marking exercise to identify houses that have illegally occupied other people’s territories.



Kofi Asthma indicated that the marking of the houses is the first stage of the process as a result, those who were affected are to visit their office for negotiation or face demolition of their apartments which is the second stage.



The developer at Millennium City called on the affected individuals to comply with the directive otherwise their houses would be demolished.



“If you have seen Police men going around in Millennium City, it is by the order of the court. People are trying to destroy our estate. Most of them are foreigners and because of small money, they are giving us trouble. Our clients are unable to develop their land when they buy from us.



"They keep saying I don’t have any land in Millennium City, but I am daring them to come forward with documents. We went to Ofaakor Circuit Court to take a court order to move the encroachers from our land. Those whose houses have been earmarked must know that this is the first phase of the exercise, the second phase will be the demolition stage. They must either come forward for renegotiation or face demolition,” Citinewsroom.com quoted Kofi Asthma as having said.



The developer of the construction company lamented the activities of land guards that have created an unconducive atmosphere in the area.



“The issue of the land guard is disturbing the peace of the people of Millennium City. They demand digging fees, threatening the lives of developers, and making life unbearable for developers,” Kofi Asthma said according to citinewsroom.com



Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:







You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:







BS/OGB