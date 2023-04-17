Over 400 people displaced in Miawani, Ahiave after heavy rainstorm

Regional News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Correspondence from Bono East Region



More than 400 people in two island communities in the Pru East District of the Bono Region East Region have been displaced after a heavy rainstorm in the two communities.



The rainstorm destroyed several buildings in Miawani and Ahiave, leaving the affected residents with nowhere to stay.



Similarly, the rainstorm has destroyed the roofs of the only basic schools in the two communities, likely affecting academic work next.



GhanaWeb can report that many of the affected residents have been forced to sleep in the open due to the situation.



According to Yaw Donkor, a resident of Miawani, many buildings had their roofs ripped off, rendering them homeless.



“There was a heavy storm in the area that ripped off all our roofing sheets. As we speak we do not know where to sleep because all the affected people are stranded.”



Another affected resident, Elijah Okomonkwe added residents are still counting their losses following the rainstorm and it will take time for residents to return to their normal lives.



“We have never seen such a storm before. It has destroyed so many things here, it ripped off the roofs. Our documents have been destroyed as well.”



Ama Monica expressed her worry over the destruction of the only school in the community because children will not have a place to have classes when they attend school.



“Our house has been destroyed but I am worried that children cannot go to school as the school building has also been affected.”



Appeal for support



The Chief of Miawani, Nana Twumasi Ankrah (VIII) has appealed for support for the affected individuals as the devastation is too much for them to bear.



“Many people have been displaced by the rainstorm likewise the only basic school so we are appealing to all Ghanaians to come to our aid. We are also appealing to NADMO to come to our aid because this is the time we need most”.



Meanwhile, all efforts by this reporter to speak to officials of NADMO on the incident at the time of filing this report were unsuccessful.